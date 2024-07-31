Mudcats Rally Past Charleston in Extras

July 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Reece Walling sent a fly ball to centerfield in the bottom of the 10th inning that sent Josh Adamczewski racing home where he slid in safely just ahead of the throw to lift the Carolina Mudcats past the Charleston RiverDogs 9-8 on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (58-38 overall, 17-14 second half) trailed the game 5-2 entering the bottom of the sixth when Charleston (46-49, 19-11 second half) gave the Mudcats a ton of free offense which included four walks and three wild pitches which aided the offense that scored five runs to give Carolina a 7-5 advantage.

The lead would be short lived as the RiverDogs reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh on a fielder's choice by Jose Pena and a Ricardo Gonzalez single to go in front 8-7.

In the bottom of the eighth Carolina would knot things up again as Adamczewski delivered a double off the wall to score Juan Baez to tie things up. For Adamczewski, it was his third hit of the game, all for extra bases including another double and a two-run home run in the first.

Charleston had a chance in the 10th but Anfernny Reyes (W, 3-0), punched out a pair and stranded two men on base before the Mudcats walked it off in the bottom of the inning off Jonalbert Rumbol (L, 1-4) to even the series.

Carolina and Charleston will continue the series on Thursday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats hand the ball to RHP Daniel Corniel (3-5, 4.48) while the RiverDogs will counter with LHP Drew Dowd (3-5, 3.21).

