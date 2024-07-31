Hillcats Announce Plans for Military and First Responders Weekend

The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to host their annual Military and First Responders Weekend this coming Friday and Saturday and Bank of the James Stadium.

Be sure to join the Hillcats August 2nd and 3rd as we honor those who have served both our country and our community.

On Friday, we will celebrate our Military Appreciation Day at the ballpark. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a special military-themed t-shirt featuring the Hillcats logo in military tan and brown.

Saturday will feature a celebration of our cities first responders as they will receive special discounts on tickets for the game. Following the night, a fireworks show will dazzle the Hill City in celebration of our communities heroes.

Each game will feature the team wearing their specially designed D-Day Memorial jersey's, which were also worn on the 4th of July. The jerseys focus on the D-Day Memorial, located in Bedford, Virginia, with the names of those who served from that community on June 6th, 1942.

The jersey's will be auctioned off throughout the weekend at the ballpark, with profits going towards the Natinoal D-Day Memorial. Four jerseys--Tommy Hawke, Jaison Chourio, Ralphy Velazquez, and Jordan Smith-- are available to bid for online at milbauctions.com.

Come join us as we celebrate our Nations heroes! Tickets for the weekend can be purchased online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

