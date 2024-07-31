FredNats Stifled by Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, VA - Elijah Green clubbed a first-inning home run, but the Hillcats went on to win their second straight game 7-3. The Nats are 20-12 (55-43) on the year, and Lynchburg is 15-17 (52-46).

Green launched his 10th homer of the season with one out in the top of first inning, but the Hillcats answered right away.

It was a two-out rally for the 'Cats, as Jaison Chourio singled, stole second base, and scored on a double from Luis Merejo to tie the game at 1-1. Christian Knapczyk followed with a RBI single to make it 2-1 Lynchburg.

Lynchburg added three more in the bottom of the fourth inning, with a sac fly and a pair of singles which made it a 5-1 ballgame.

The Freddies got a couple runs back in the next half inning, as the Hillcats balked home Nate Ochoa, and Elijah Green drove in Nick Peoples with a fielder's choice grounder.

That comeback bid was short lived for FXBG, when Merejo and Knapczyk drove in another run each, running the Lynchburg lead to 7-3.

The Nats could not solve the Hillcat bullpen after the fifth, ultimately falling by a final score of 7-3. Kyle Scott (5-3) picked up the win, Mikey Tepper (1-1) took the loss, and Reny Artiles notched his first save.

In game three, Brayan Romero makes his FredNat debut, against Jogly Garcia (0-0, 7.36) in a 6:30 start.

