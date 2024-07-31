Pelicans Win Seventh Straight 7-2 Over Shorebirds

Seven runs in the first two innings powered the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 7-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night. The Pelicans seventh consecutive victory pushed them to 45-52 and 16-15 in the second half, while the Shorebirds dropped to 36-61 and 13-19 in the second half.

Cristian Hernandez (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB) delivered the big blow with a three-run homer in the top of the second. Alfonsin Rosario (2-2, RBI, 3 BB) reached base five times and drove in one. The Pelicans turned seven hits into seven runs in the victory.

With 2 1/3 shutout innings out of the bullpen, Francis Reynoso (1-2) earned his first win of the season. Starter Nazier Mulé sacrificed the two earned runs in his 3 2/3 frames.

Delmarva tallied just two runs, both coming from Maikol Hernandez (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) on a solo home run and an RBI single. The Shorebirds left 10 on base and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

After allowing all seven earned runs, starter Eccel Correa (2-1) took the loss after lasting three innings. The Delmarva bullpen didn't allow a run for the final six frames.

The series continues on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

