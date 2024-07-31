RiverDogs Release 2025 Home Schedule

July 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are currently in the hunt for a fourth consecutive trip to the Carolina League postseason. At the same time, the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays unveiled their full 132-game schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday afternoon. Fans will have an opportunity to see seven of the other 11 teams in the Carolina League at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park next season.

On Friday, April 4, the RiverDogs will open the campaign at The Joe against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The RiverDogs open against the Pelicans for the third time in the last four years. The opener will be the first game in a three-game homestand to begin the season. The team will then head to Columbia on April 8 to begin their first full series of the campaign against the Fireflies.

New to the Carolina League this season are the Hickory Crawdads. A Texas Rangers affiliate, Hickory will transition from the High-A South Atlantic League to the Single-A level for the upcoming season. The Down East Wood Ducks, formerly the Rangers Single-A affiliate, have moved to Spartanburg and will compete in the South Atlantic League.

Once again, the schedule will consist primarily of six-game series, with a three-game set at home and one on the road. The RiverDogs will also play a split series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from July 1-6 with the first three games in Charleston and the final three in Myrtle Beach. The RiverDogs will host their Independence Day Celebration on July 3. The team will play a July 4 road game for the first time since 2021.

There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 14-17. The regular season will end on September 7 in Hickory with the postseason to follow. The playoff format will again feature the first half winner from each division battling the second half winner in a best-of-three series. The two division winners will advance to a best-of-three league championship series.

The schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games. The team will battle the Augusta GreenJackets more than any other opponent, meeting their South Division rival 24 times (12 at home and 12 on the road). Hickory, a newcomer to the league, and Myrtle Beach are each on the schedule 21 times, and the Dogs will meet Columbia for 18 games. The RiverDogs play the remaining South Division opponent, Kannapolis, 12 times.

The schedule also features 12 cross-over games with Lynchburg and Salem of the North Division, and six games on the road versus Fredericksburg and Carolina. The RiverDogs will not meet Fayetteville or Delmarva during the 2025 regular season.

Game times and a promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

