Delmarva Loses Second-Straight Game to Myrtle Beach

July 31, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (36-61, 13-19) fell to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (44-53, 16-15) for the second consecutive night by a final score of 7-2.

Myrtle Beach jumped out to an early lead by scoring twice in the first on an RBI single by Alfonsin Rosario, followed by a sacrifice fly by Andy Garriola, putting Delmarva behind 2-0 after an inning.

The Pelicans added on in a big way in the second as they scored five runs, with Christian Hernandez inflicting the most damage with a three-homer to give Myrtle Beach a 7-0 advantage.

Maikol Hernandez put Delmarva on the board in the third inning by cranking his second homer of the season, making it a 7-1 game.

In the fourth, Hernandez brought home another run with a two-out, RBI single, trimming the Pelicans' lead to 7-2.

The Shorebirds' comeback effort ended there as the Pelicans bullpen shut them out for the rest of the night, helping them win their seventh-straight game as they held on 7-2.

Francis Reynoso (1-2) earned the win in relief for Myrtle Beach with starter Eccel Correa (2-1) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva looks to get back in the series on Thursday as Braxton Bragg takes the mound against Yenrri Rojas for the Pelicans. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

