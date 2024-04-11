Hillcats Game Postponed, Make up Game Scheduled for Saturday

April 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats game on Thursday, April 11th, versus the Fredericksburg Nationals has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Saturday, April 13th, as part of a doubleheader with the first game beginning at 4:00 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first. Both games will be played as 7 inning games as per Minor League Baseball rules.

After both games, the currently scheduled fireworks show will continue as planned.

Fans who purchased tickets for Thursday's game can exchange them for tickets to any game, excluding July 4th. To exchange tickets, fans can bring them to the box office or call ahead at 434-528-1144.

