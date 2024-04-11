Fireflies Bounce Pelicans, 18-9, Thursday

April 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies pounced on Myrtle Beach's bullpen again Thursday night, drawing 10 walks and scoring 15 runs in an 18-9 win Thursday night at Segra Park.

The sixth inning was the big one for Columbia. Jack Patterson came into the game with Columbia leading 7-6 and allowed a single to Brennon McNair after striking out the lead-off hitter, who reached safely on a dropped third strike. Erick Torres hit a sacrifice to move runners to second and third with one out before the bottom dropped out. A wild pitch and a walk was followed by six singles and an additional walk as the Fireflies kept moving the line and pushed their lead to 14-6.

Columbia regained the lead in the previous inning. Derlin Figueroa to right to score Erick Torres and Jhonny Perdomo to flip the script and give Columbia a 7-6 lead. Austin Charles started the scoring off with a three-run homer in the first that started out a fantastic night for the third basemen.

Charles finished the night 3-4 with four RBI. Figueroa went 3-6 with three RBI and Perdomo finished 3-4 with four RBI powering the top of the order.

The bullpen hung tight in the middle for Columbia. Eduardo Herrera spun 2.1 innings allowing just one earned run after Mauricio Veliz left the game tossing just 1.2 innings. Yimi Presinal (W, 1-0) earned the victory in his first appearance allowing just one run in a pair of innings before Doug Kirkland anchored the night with two scoreless innings and four punchouts.

The Fireflies bats drew 10 walks and had 15 hits as they scored their most runs since an 18-2 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans July 9, 2022.

Columbia continues their series with the Pelicans tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (0-0, 5.40 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with southpaw Marino Santy (0-0, 6.00 ERA).

