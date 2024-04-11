Delmarva Falls in Ten Innings

April 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (0-6) were denied their first win of the season on Thursday night as the Salem Red Sox (3-3) edged the Shorebirds 8-4 in the ten innings.

After a pair of scoreless frames to start, the Red Sox took the first lead of the game in the third on a two-out, RBI single by Marvin Alcantara to make it 1-0 Salem. Johanfran Garcia upped that lead to 3-0 a few pitches later as he cranked a two-run homer, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 advantage.

Delmarva would answer in the bottom of the third as a wild pitch scored Cole Urman. Aron Estrada then doubled down the left field line to bring home Alfredo Velasquez, making it a one-run game.

It would stay 3-2 until the sixth inning when the Red Sox added an insurance run on an RBI single by Natanael Yuten, extending the lead to 4-2.

The Shorebirds put together an eighth-inning comeback for the second straight night as they pulled within a run on a wild pitch that scored Anderson De Los Santos. Brayan Hernadez delivered later in the inning with a two-out single, bringing home Stiven Acevedo from third to even the game at four.

Each team went down in order in the ninth, forcing the game into extras.

In the top of the tenth inning, the Red Sox would grab the lead back with a two-out, RBI double by Jhostynxon Garcia. Salem then broke the hearts of the Shorebirds as Natanael Yuten smashed a three-run homer over the left field wall to open an 8-4 advantage. Delmarva did not score in the bottom of the tenth, suffering their sixth consecutive defeat.

JoJo Ingrassia (1-0) earned the win for Salem with Jared Beck (0-2) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Blake Money takes the mound for Delmarva on Friday night with right-hander Matt Duffy getting the ball for the Red Sox.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

