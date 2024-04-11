Strong Pitching Not Enough as GreenJackets Drop Fourth Straight

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets scored just one run for the fourth consecutive game, falling short in the late innings and dropping Thursday night's contest 4-1.

The first four frames moved at a lightning-quick pace, as starters Aldrin Batista and Didier Fuentes went blow-for-blow en route to 3 scoreless innings from each starter. Fuentes was lifted due to pitch count with two outs in the bottom of the 4th, but was replaced by Will Silva who retired the final hitter of the inning.

Aldrin Batista was undeniable across 5.1 innings, allowing just one hit to the final batter he faced before departing the day. He struck out seven batters in his first appearance of the year.

Kannapolis struck first in the bottom of the 5th, as the inning started with Mikey Kane reaching on an error. Kane would move to second on a hit by pitch and scored on an RBI single from Rikuu Nashida. The Cannon Ballers doubled their lead with an infield single later in the same frame from Caden Connor.

The 'Jackets got themselves on the board in the top of the 7th, as Luis Sanchez led off the inning with a triple and scored one pitch later on a wild pitch from reliever Manuel Veloz. Augusta put two more men on in the inning, but could not squeak a run across.

Kannapolis, as they so often have this series, answered back with multiple runs of their own in the 7th off of Augusta reliever Adam Shoemaker. An RBI double from Albertson Asigen made the deficit two once more, and one batter later Caden Connor roped a triple to right center to make it a 3 run game.

Augusta put men on in both the 8th and 9th innings, but could not bring a run home off of either setup man Christian Edwards or closer Garrett Wright. Wright picked up his 3rd save in as many tries, good for first in the Carolina League. Alden Batista picked up the win, and Will Silva was handed the loss in relief.

Augusta will be back home at SRP Park next Tuesday, April 16th, for a six-game homestand against the Carolina Mudcats. The fun-filled week includes Teacher Appreciation Day, Dinosaur Day, and Augusta Rams Night, where the 'Jackets take the field in special jerseys honoring the 1954 Augusta Rams and Leonard Hunt, the first Black player to play professional baseball in Augusta. More info about all the exciting occurrences can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview.

