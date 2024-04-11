RiverDogs Return to the Joe with Big Plans for First Week-Long Homestand

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs started the 2024 season with a very successful opening weekend. The Joe was packed, replica rings were distributed, and the team took two of three from Kannapolis. The focus has now shifted to April 16-21 as the team prepares to host twice as many games with double the fun.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week when the Columbia Fireflies come to town:

Tuesday, April 16, 11:05 a.m.: Education Day: For the first time since 2019, The Joe will be packed to gills with screaming children for an early morning start. That's right, Education Day is back at the ballpark! Youngsters from the schools making up the Charleston County School District will be in attendance for this early start. The game will feature promotions and music that appeal to the kids. Tickets for this game are sold out and not available to the general public. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, April 17, 7:05 p.m. Curtis Mead Bobblehead Giveaway/Autism Awareness Night with South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: We are celebrating three consecutive Carolina League championships with a championship bobblehead series that come together to form a scene. The first bobblehead in that series is 2021 standout and current Tampa Bay Rays infielder, Curtis Mead! Arrive early as only the first 1,000 fnas will receive the giveaway! Mead became the first Australian to record a hit in the MLB Playoffs last fall. Also, the South Carolina DDSN is donating sensory bags for fans to use at RiverDogs games starting on this night! The donation is in observance of Autism Awareness Month, celebrated annually in April and will include a fan, bubble tube, baseball stress toy, either a set of earmuffs or ear plugs, and a communications card for nonverbal ballgame attendees. In addition, enjoy $15 Flights featuring your favorite Wicked Weed brews on Wicked Wednesday! Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, April 18, 7:05 p.m.: South Carolina Laws/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: Face tats are illegal. Children under 18 can't play pinball. The fire department can blow up your house. Horse in a bathtub? Yeah, no chance. Help the RiverDogs highlight (and exploit?) some of the wackiest laws in the state of South Carolina! Do you enjoy a good party? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! That's not all! During killer Happy Hour, take advantage of $4 well cocktails and a special bat-shaped Beatbox cocktail. In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, April 19, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union!. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, April 20, 6:05 p.m.: Boy Band Night/Saturday Show at The Joe: Get in sync with the RiverDogs as we wear boy band inspired jerseys! Load up your Walkman with the greatest hits from the 90s and 2000s, throw on your baggiest pair of denim and frost those tips like it's 2006! The special jerseys worn by the team on the field will be auctioned off to fans at the game. Groups of four men are encouraged to show up dressed up like a boy band and the best-dressed group will receive four signed, game-worn, jerseys! Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, April 21, 5:05 p.m.: Charleston Rec Night/MUSC Health Family Sunday/Holy City Sunday: This Sunday, we celebrate the City of Charleston by hosting and recognizing the City's employees and welcome its Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball teams.Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

