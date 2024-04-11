RiverDogs Blank Woodpeckers to Pick up First Road Win

April 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Hayden Snelsire in action

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Hayden Snelsire in action(Charleston RiverDogs)

Fayetteville, NC - Four Charleston RiverDogs pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts and held a potent Fayetteville offense to just four hits in a 2-0 win on Thursday night at Segra Stadium. The RiverDogs scored single runs in each of the first two innings and held on the rest of the way despite collecting just three hits. The pitching staff has tossed a shutout in two of the team's three wins this season.

The RiverDogs (3-3) didn't wait long to grab the lead, doing so two batters into the game. With a strong wind blowing out to left field, Angel Mateo drove a fly ball into the jet stream and under the video board for a solo home run. The round-tripper was Mateo's first of the season.

In the second inning, Fayetteville (4-2) starting pitcher Jackson Nezuh walked the first three hitters of the frame. During that sequence, Carlos Colmenarez was caught stealing second base for the first out. With the out on the bases, the RiverDogs were limited to just one run on a sacrifice fly from Cristopher Barete. A fourth walk in the frame reloaded the bases, but Ricardo Gonzalez lined out to end the threat. Charleston loaded the bases again with three walks in the third inning, but could not cash in.

Gary Gill Hill did not factor in the decision but was outstanding in his season debut. The 19-year-old right-hander struck out eight over 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Fayetteville loaded the bases against him with no outs in the fourth inning, before he escaped the jam by striking out the next three hitters.

Adam Boucher collected his second victory of the early season by working 2.0 scoreless frames as the first man out of the pen. Dalton Fowler followed with 1.2 innings of scoreless work. The final five outs were recorded by Hayden Snelsire who has not allowed a hit in his first 4.2 innings this season.

Tre' Morgan went 2-4 as the only player for either team with multiple hits. The RiverDogs went hitless from the second inning until the eighth inning.

The series continues Friday night with the RiverDogs trying to even the six-game set. RHP Santiago Suarez (0-0, 0.00) will make his second start of the season on the mound for Charleston. Fayetteville will roll with RHP Alonzo Tredwell in his professional debut. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.