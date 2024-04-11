FredNats and Hillcats Postponed Thursday

April 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Thursday game between the FredNats and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13, with game one starting at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The FredNats (5-0) are off to the best start in franchise history, and will return to action tomorrow against the Hillcats at 6:30 p.m.

Gabriel Agostini will get the start tomorrow night for Fredericksburg.

