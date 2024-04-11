Pelicans Hang on for 8-6 Win over Fireflies in Extras

April 11, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Going into the eighth inning with a 5-2 lead for the second night in a row, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans again allowed runs in the final two innings but prevailed in extras for an 8-6 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night. With their first road win of the season, the Birds improved to 2-3 while the Fireflies also stand at 2-3.

Jefferson Encarnacion (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI) delivered the game-winning single in the 11th and brought in two runs on a double in the fourth. Andy Garriola (1-4, 2B, RBI, BB) continued his solid week with an RBI double in the fourth inning.

In his first appearance of the year, Nick Dean impressed out of the bullpen with eight strikeouts through 3 1/3 innings with one earned run and two hits. The win went to Branden Noriega (1-0) despite blowing the save, allowing one run in two frames with one walk and two hit batters.

The Fireflies were held to only singles as Erick Torres (2-3, RBI, BB), Daniel Vazquez (2-4, RBI) and Austin Charles (2-5, RBI) all posted multi-hit games while driving in runs. Vazquez provided the game-tying single in the ninth with the bases loaded.

Chase Isbell (0-1) took the loss with three runs, one earned allowed in the final inning. Starter Blake Wolters sacrificed four earned runs across his 3 1/3 innings off three hits and three walks while striking out one.

The Pelicans and Fireflies will meet for the third game of the series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2024

Pelicans Hang on for 8-6 Win over Fireflies in Extras - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.