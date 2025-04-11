Hillcats Game Postponed Friday, Doubleheader on Saturday

April 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Due to rain in the Lynchburg area, the Hillcats Friday night matchup against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers has been postponed.

A seven-inning doubleheader will take place on Saturday, April 12, with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. In addition, tonight's fan giveaway will now be given away at the beginning of the first game on Saturday.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange their ticket for any remaining 2025 Lynchburg Hillcats regular season game, excluding July 4.

For questions and to make ticket exchanges, please contact Jose Villarruel at the box office at (434) 528-1144 x8103.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.