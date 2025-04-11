MudCats Down Pelicans, 10-9, in 12-Inning Thriller

April 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Carolina MudCats 10-9 in 12 innings on Friday evening from Pelicans Ballpark.

The Mudcats (6-1) exploded in the top of the first inning against Pelicans (4-3) starter Christian Gordon, netting a total of five runs in the opening frame. Luiyin Alastre capped off the scoring with an RBI triple.

Owen Ayers answered in the bottom of the first with a bases-clearing, two-out double that cut the deficit to 5-3.

In the bottom of the second inning, Matt Halbach provided a two-run double to even the score at 5-5.

Evan Aschenbeck, who took over in the second inning, spun 5.0 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and fanning 6.

In the top of the eighth inning, Jesus Made broke the tie with a three-run homer to left.

The Pelicans manufactured a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI double by Cole Mathis and an RBI single from Halbach.

Trailing 8-7 in the home half of the ninth, Christopher Paciolla singled to center, plating Anderson Suriel to force the game to extras.

After a scoreless 10th inning, Josh Adamczewski provided a ground-rule double to give Carolina the lead in the 11th.

Paciolla evened the game again with an RBI double in the home half of the 11th inning, but was stranded in scoring position.

In the top of the 12th Blayberg Diaz reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Luis Pena to score the game-winning run against Myrtle Beach reliever Luis Martinez-Gomez (0-1).

Offensively, the Pelicans logged 14 hits. The loss marks the first time this season that the club has lost a game despite out hitting their opponent. Paciolla led the way with a 4-for-6 night.

The 3:34 game is the longest of the season to this point for the Pelicans and also featured a 1:11 delay due to weather.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, April 11th. RHP JP Wheat (1-0, 0.00) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Travis Smith (0-0, 9.00) for Carolina.

