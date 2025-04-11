Russell Tallies Fifth Consecutive Multi-Hit Game in Loss

April 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Roni Cabrera in action

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Roni Cabrera in action(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC- The Columbia Fireflies fell 7-3 Friday night to the Charleston RiverDogs. The loss ended the club's three-game winning streak.

Charleston struck early in the top of the first, with Connor Hujsak tripling and scoring on an RBI groundout. Another RBI from Nathan Flewelling gave the RiverDogs a 2-0 lead. Columbia answered in the bottom half when Asbel Gonzalez reached on a single and later scored on a bloop hit by Derlin Figueroa.

Tanner Jones settled down in the second and third innings, thanks to solid defense from Angel Acosta and Ramon Ramirez. The RiverDogs broke the tie in the fourth, capitalizing on a throwing error by shortstop Colton Becker and an RBI single from Jose Monzon to go up 4-1.

Jones (L, 0-1) exited after four innings and was tagged with the loss. Charleston added to their lead in the fifth with another RBI single, this time from Ricardo Gonzalez, but Columbia responded in the bottom half. A wild pitch brought Roni Cabrera home to trim the deficit to 4-2. In the sixth, the Fireflies loaded the bases with three straight singles. Angel Acosta's sacrifice fly brought in another run to make it 4-3, but the rally stopped there.

One of those singles came from Stone Russell. It was Russell's second hit of the game. Russell now has five consecutive multi-hit games. It's the first time since Shevyen Newton had six-consecutive in 2019.

The RiverDogs tacked on three more in the top of the ninth to make the score 7-3.

The Fireflies drop to 4-3 on the season with two games left in the series. They'll take the field again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. to close out the series against Charleston.

Tomorrow the Fireflies are hosting Neon Night presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. The first 1,000 fans will receive a neon rally towel upon entry. Buy your tickets online at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.