Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.11 vs Charleston

April 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Tanner Jones (0-0, 12.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Trevor Harrison (0-1, 15.43 ERA).

PITCHING POWERS FIREFLIES TO THIRD-STRAIGHT WIN: The Fireflies pitching staff spun eight scoreless innings to end a 5-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night at Segra Park. Yunior Marte settled down in a big way after the first. The righty worked through 4.2 innings and retired the last seven batters he faced. Columbia's starter finished the night with four strikeouts before passing the ball to Elvis Novas (W, 1-0) and the Fireflies bullpen. Novas worked 1.1 scoreless innings to get Columbia to the final third of the ball game. After that, Fraynel Nova (H, 1) worked through two scoreless innings before Nick Conte (S, 1) closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez swiped another pair of bases last night, and now the Fireflies now have the top two base stealers in the Carolina League. Gonzalez paces the circuit with nine swipes and Colton Becker is tied for second with three other players at five stolen bases.

ON THE BOARD: Tuesday, Blake Wolters tied a career-best five innings pitched in a dominating performance against the Charleston RiverDogs. The righty allowed just one hit while punching out five batters to clinch his first win of 2025.Wolters threw 38 of his 61 pitches for strikes before handing the ball to the Fireflies bullpen.

BULLISH ON THE PEN: This week, the Fireflies bullpen has been on a tear. Tuesday, Jordan Woods spun four innings without allowing an earned run to close out a 4-1 win for Columbia. Wednesday, the bullpen carried the bulk of the work load, spinning 7.1 innings while allowing a single run to score. The strong outing allowed Columbia to come-from-behind and win 8-3. Then Thursday, the bullpen worked 4.1 scoreless innings. This week, Columbia's pen has a 0.57 ERA which has lowered the season mark to 3.94.

MULTI-HIT MAGIC: Stone Russell has had an impressive start to the 2025 season at the plate. Columbia's infielder paces the Carolina League wtih a .526 batting average and is tied for second in the league with a .571 on-base percentage. He's been a model of consistency for the team as he has multiple hits in each of his last four games. That's the second-longest streak in the minors during the 2025 season and is the longest-active streak between Single-A, High-A and Double-A. It's also the Fireflies longest stretch since Lizandro Rodriguez had multiple hits in four consecutive games from August 8-August 11, 2023. The Fireflies longest multi-hit streak belongs to Shervyen Newton, who had more than one hit in six-straight games from July 5, 2019-July 12, 2019. Three Fireflies have had five-game multi-hit streaks, Hansel Moreno, Blake Tiberi and Hayden Senger.

MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF: Sunday, Derlin Figueroa became the first player in affiliated baseball to hit a pair of homers and walk four times in a single game since Josh Van Meter accomplished the feat June 14, 2021 for the Reno Aces as they sqaured off against Las Vegas. Figueroa also became the first Fireflies player to homer twice in a game since himself September 4, 2024 and the first player to walk four times in a game for Columbia since he did August 4, 2024. He is also the first Fireflies player to drive in six runs in a game since Trevor Werner accomplished the feat against Myrtle Beach September 8, 2023. With the two homers Sunday, Figueroa now has 15 in his Fireflies career, tying him with Brett Squires for fourth-most all-time. Figueroa currently paces the Carolina League in homers (2) and RBI (10).

