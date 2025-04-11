RiverDogs Announce Tax Refund Day Ticket Promotion

April 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have announced their first Wild Card Wednesday promotion, presented by Wicked Weed: Tax Refund Day, to be held on Wednesday, April 16, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

In celebration of the end of tax season, the RiverDogs will offer fans an early opportunity to take advantage of their tax refund. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Riley Park will receive a "refund" on their ticket price.

First pitch is set for 7:05pm with the Hickory Crawdads, an affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Gates open an hour prior to first pitch, at 6:05pm.

The refund will come in the form of a credit to each fan's MyTickets account to use toward a future game in the 2025 season.

The RiverDogs will release the full details of next week's promotional schedule in the coming days, including Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea, Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser, Fireworks Friday Presented by REV Federal Credit Union, Fight Night on Saturday and MUSC Health Family Sunday on Easter.

Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

