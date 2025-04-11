Mudcats Beat Myrtle Beach in Extra Innings

April 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Carolina Mudcats pushed across a run in the top of the 12th inning as they held on to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 10-9 on Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Carolina (6-1) began the 12th with Luis Pena as the runner at second with no outs. The first batter of the frame, Demetrio Nadal rolled a groundball to the shortstop allowing Pena to move up to third base and, one batter later, Blayberg Diaz chopped a ball to the left side that brought home Pena with the eventual winning run and a 10-9 Mudcats lead.

In the last of the 12th, Myrtle Beach (4-3) started with the tying run at second with no outs but could not bring the runner home as Miles Langhorne (W, 1-0) stranded the runner at third to preserve the victory.

Once again, the Carolina bullpen was outstanding, permitting five earned runs over 11.1 innings pitched, allowing just three walks and striking out 12.

The Mudcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning thanks to RBI hits from Luis Pena, Demetrio Nadal, Luiyin Alastre and a steal of home by Pena.

However, that lead was short-lived as the Pelicans scored three times in the first against Mudcat starter Bryce Meccage who

worked just 0.2 inning. Myrtle Beach tied the game at five in the second on an automatic double by Matt Halbach.

The game would remain tied until Carolina regained the lead in the eighth inning when they scored three times in the inning, highlighted by the first career home run from Jesus Made, a three-run shot to left field which gave Carolina an 8-5 advantage.

Myrtle Beach would go on to rally late, scoring twice in the eighth and once in the ninth to force extra innings before the Mudcats won it in the 12th.

The series continues Saturday night at 7:05 when Carolina sends RHP Travis Smith (0-0, 9.00) to the mound while Myrtle Beach is scheduled to throw RHP JP Wheat (1-0, 0.00).

