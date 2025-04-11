RiverDogs Announce 2025 Legends in the South Game Roster

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will host their annual Legends in the South softball game featuring former Major League Baseball players in early June at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. For 2025, the team brings a swath of returners from previous games, local products and the addition of influencers from the GenX Takeover. The Legends in the South game presented by The Marino Family will take place on Friday, June 6 at 7:05pm.

Longtime Major Leaguer Kyle Farnsworth will return to the Joe, along with his son, Stone. A plethora of players with local and South Carolina ties highlight this season's roster. RJ Swindle (Charleston Southern), Steven Jackson (Summerville native, Clemson), Asher Wojciechowski (Citadel, Charleston Native), Tyler Colvin (Clemson), Michael Kohn (College of Charleston), James Reeves (Citadel), and Pokey Reese (Columbia native) round out the former pro participants with Palmetto State ties.

Former RiverDogs Seth McClung (2001), Tony Saunders (2000), Swindle (2006), and Reeves (2016) will all suit back up on their former stomping grounds at The Joe.

New faces include former Harlem Globetrotter Tyrone "Hollywood" Brown, philanthropist and former pro athlete Mike Dempsey, and influencers Jon "DadBod Veteran" Wellington, The Real Slim Sherri, Nick "Mr. Professor" Harrison and Justin Rupple.

Similar to recent years, the players will be split up regardless of their Major League affiliation to play for either Team Charleston or Team RiverDogs. Gates will open at 5:00pm and fans can collect autographs from 5-6pm.

The RiverDogs and MUSC will host an online auction leading up to the event featuring memorabilia and the chance to appear in the game. There will also be an auction in the ballpark on the night of the event for unique in-game experiences, including the opportunity to serve as a bat boy. Additionally, each player's game-worn, autographed jersey will be auctioned postgame. A portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.

"We're very excited for another edition of the Legends in the South game," RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said. "This year's unique combination of former major leaguers, comedians and influencers will make for quite the night of entertainment."

Wellington, Slim Sherri and Harrison all boast over a million followers on Instagram and have taken part in the GenX Takeover comedy tour together.

Brown, a longtime member of the Globetrotters, was inducted into the American Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Farnsworth enjoyed a 16-year MLB career as a reliable relief pitcher. His journey began with the Chicago Cubs, the team that drafted him, as a starter in 1999. He transitioned to the bullpen the following year and never moved back to a starting role. His tenure included pitching in 893 games for nine different clubs.

Reese was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1991 draft. He won consecutive Gold Gloves at second base for the Reds in the 1999 and 2000 campaigns. Reese stole 144 bases in an eight-year career that also featured stops in Pittsburgh and Boston.

Colvin, another former first round pick, spent time in the majors with the Cubs, Rockies and Giants after being selected out of Clemson.

Tickets are now available online.

