RiverDogs Notch First Win of 2025

April 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Columbia, S.C. - Behind an offensive outburst and strong start from Trevor Harrison, the RiverDogs ended a six-game season-opening losing streak on Friday night, beating Columbia 7-3 at Segra Park.

The RiverDogs rallied for a season-high seven runs on 13 hits in the victory.

For the third straight game, Charleston scored in the top of the first, as Connor Hujsak tripled to open the game and scored on an RBI groundout from Nathan Flewelling.

In the bottom of the first, Columbia tied the game at one on a Derlin Figueroa RBI single. After the first inning run, Harrison settled in and did not allow a tally in the next three frames.

The RiverDogs snatched the lead for good in the fourth inning. An error allowed Angel Mateo to score and Jose Monzon followed with a one-out RBI single that made it 3-1 Charleston.

Ricardo Gonzalez pushed the lead to 4-1 in the fifth on an RBI knock that brought Brady Marget home.

Harrison surrendered a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, but ended his night with a strikeout, setting himself up for the win. The right hander struck out four and walked one in five frames of work to collect the first RiverDogs victory of the season.

The Fireflies drew within one in the bottom of the sixth, as Angel Acosta's sacrifice fly drove in Stone Russell to trim the lead to 4-3.

Charleston's bullpen held the line, shutting out Columbia from the seventh inning on, as Andy Rodriguez and Junior William earned holds.

The RiverDogs busted the game open in the top of the ninth, scoring three runs. Narciso Polanco scored on a wild pitch, Mateo drove in Flewelling on an RBI single to cap a three-hit night and Gonzalez wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single of his own.

Alexander Alberto slammed the door by striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth to put the finishing touch on the first win of 2025 for the RiverDogs.

Charleston will seek back-to-back wins tomorrow evening in Columbia, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05.

The RiverDogs are back in Charleston beginning Tuesday night against the Hickory Crawdads. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.