Shorebirds April 11 Game vs. Fayetteville Postponed

April 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: Due to inclement weather, the Friday, April 11 contest between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed. The make up game is to be determined.

Fans with tickets to the Friday, April 11 game can exchange their tickets for any other game during the 2025 season, excluding July 3. To exchange your tickets, you can either call the Shorebirds Box office at 410-219-3112 or click the Shorebirds Ticket Exchange Form here.

For Hit the Books Ticket Holders, your vouchers can now be exchanged for your rescheduled Hit the Books game on Sunday, June 1 when the Shorebirds take on the Hickory Crawdads. If you have not redeemed your Hit the Books voucher for April 11, you can redeem your voucher for the Shorebirds June 1 game by either visiting the Shorebirds Box Office or online through your "My Shorebirds Tickets" account. If you have already redeemed your Hit the Books voucher for Friday, April 11, please fill out the Shorebirds Ticket Exchange Form by click here.

Lastly, the ZOOperstars! who were scheduled to perform tonight has now been rescheduled to Friday, September 5 at Perdue Stadium when the Shorebirds take on the Lynchburg Hillcats.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Shorebirds front offices at 410-219-3112 or email tickets@theshorebirds.com.

