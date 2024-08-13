Hillcats Blank Wood Ducks, 4-0
August 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
The Lynchburg Hillcats shut out the Down East Wood Ducks 4-0 on Tuesday evening, continuing where they left off down in Fayetteville.
It was a dominant pitching performance from Kyle Scott and the rest of the Hillcats as they limited the Wood Ducks to four hits. Scott would pick up his sixth win, finishing after six innings, three hits, and three strikeouts.
The game would remain quiet as Scott and Thomas Ireland would trade blows on the mound. There were zeroes across the board until the sixth as the Hillcats would finally piece things together.
A leadoff double by Luis Merejo would give the Hillcats a runner in scoring position before loading up the bases with no one out. Juan Benjamin would drive him home with a fielder's choice, putting the Hillcats in front 1-0.
Then in the seventh, Lynchburg would strike again. Welbyn Francisca would reach on an error and then score after two wild pitches gave him an advantage on the bases. Later in the inning, Tommy Hawke would plug the left-center field gap, driving home two more with a bases-clearing triple as the Hillcats went in front by four.
The rest of the game was a highlight of Hillcats pitching. Robert Wegielnik, Izaak Martinez, and Cam Schuelke would each work a scoreless frame, contributing to the shutout.
Lynchburg and Down East will battle again on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.
