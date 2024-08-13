Three-Run Ninth Downs Pelicans, Fireflies Win Series Opener 5-3

August 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

In their first nine-inning game since August 4 th, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans allowed three runs in the ninth and fell 5-3 to the Columbia Fireflies on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Birds to 48-56 and 19-19 in the second half while the Fireflies improved to 58-48 and 23-18 in the second half.

In his first game at Pelicans Ballpark, first-round pick Cam Smith (1-4, 3B, RBI) hit an RBI triple in the fourth to get the Pelicans on the board. Carter Trice (1-4, 2B, RBI) and Leonel Espinoza (1-4, 2B, RBI, BB) brought home the other two runs for the Pelicans.

After allowing the three earned runs in the ninth, Vince Reilly (7-4) took the loss after throwing two innings. After Yenrri Rojas allowed two runs through the first four innings, Alfredo Romero made his return to the Pelicans with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 shutout innings for a standout performance.

Erick Torres (2-5, HR, 2 RBI) led the charge for the Fireflies with a solo home run and an RBI single. In his first game with Columbia, Carter Frederick (2-3, 2B, RBI, BB) reached base three times and brought home the go-ahead run on an RBI double in the ninth.

Henson Leal (1-0) grabbed the win after allowing one earned run in two innings out of the bullpen. Starter Josh Hansell struck out a career-high eight batters through five innings with a pair of earned runs.

The Fireflies scored in the opening frame off an RBI single by Daniel Vazquez to score Blake Mitchell from third. They added another run in the third as Pena snuck a solo home run over the wall in the left field corner for his fourth of the season as Columbia took a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. With a runner on second, Smith smoked an RBI triple off the wall in right-center to put the Birds on the board. Trice followed with an RBI double to tie the game 2-2.

It was a 2-2 tie to the ninth when the Fireflies scored three to go ahead. Following a leadoff double by Hyungchan Um, Frederick lined a double to right field to give Columbia the lead. Two more runs scored on RBI singles by Torres and Mitchell for a 5-2 lead.

The Pelicans made noise in the bottom of the ninth, as Christian Olivo hit a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run game. With a runner on second, Eriandys Ramon struck out as the tying run to end the game.

Both teams will meet up for game two of the series in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

