Another Late Rally Leads to 5-3 Win

August 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Erick Torres of the Columbia Fireflies

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies rallied for three runs in the ninth to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-3 Tuesday night at Pelicans ballpark.

The bats came out in the top of the ninth for Columbia. Hyungchan Um punched a double to left to kick-off the inning. Carter Frederick made it two for the show as he laced a double of his own to score Um to break the tie and drive in his first professional RBI. Later, Erick Torres lined a base hit through the left side to score Frederick and push the score to 4-2. After Torres swiped second, Blake Mitchell singled and a throwing error allowed Torres to score to push the score to 5-2.

Josh Hansell worked his longest pro start Tuesday night. The 6'6" righty spun five innings and punched out a career-best eight Pelicans. His previous career-high was six strikeouts, which came July 26 vs Lynchburg.

Nicholas Regalado got things started from Columbia's bullpen. The righty twirled two scoreless innings with four strikeouts before passing things to Henson Leal (W, 1-0) with the game still tied. Leal worked a scoreless eighth to allow Columbia to take the lead and then held Myrtle Beach to one run in the ninth to lock down the game.

The Pelicans tied the game in the fourth. Eriandys Ramon was plunked to start off the inning. Then, Cam Smith laced a triple to right-center to score Ramon and move the tying run 90 feet away. Carter Trice secured Myrtle Beach's first share of the lead with a double to tie the game 2-2.

The Fireflies cracked the score column first in the top of the first inning. With Blake Mitchell on third base, shortstop Daniel Vazquez roped a base knock to right in his first at-bat after being activated from the IL to break the scoreless tie.

In the third inning, Erick Torres smashed a solo homer to left to double Columbia's lead to 2-0. Torres has hit all four of his homers this season since July 5.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-3, 4.71 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Tyler Schlaffer (2-0, 1.23 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

