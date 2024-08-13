Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 8.13

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

INF Sam Kulasingam has been promoted to the Quad City River Bandits active roster

INF Lizandro Rodriguez has been promoted to the Quad City River Bandits active roster

INF Diego Guzman has been transferred to the ACL Royals active roster

SS Ryan Cepero has been transferred to the ACL Royals active roster

SS Daniel Vazquez has been activated off the Injured List and placed on the Fireflies roster

INF Colton Becker has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

OF Carter Frederick has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

Vazquez will wear jersey #2. Becker will wear jersey #12. Frederick will wear jersey #23.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29.

Columbia kicks off a fresh series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelican Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Josh Hansell (2-2, 2.70 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Yenrri Rojas (4-3, 2.72 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

FIREFLIES WALK-OFF TO WIN SERIES VS 'BALLERS: The Fireflies split a doubleheader with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers thanks to a walk-off wild pitch that scored Erick Torres to win in nine innings. Columbia lost game one 5-0 and won game two 2-1 in nine frames. Game One The Fireflies dropped game one of the doubleheader 5-0, as Kannapolis stormed out of the gates to score three runs with their first three outs. The Cannon Ballers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, courtesy of four-consecutive reaching against Emmanuel Reyes (L, 5-4). =Game Two The Fireflies bats woke up in the bottom of the ninth. Erick Torres pinch ran for Dionmy Salon as the placed runner at second base. Carson Jacobs (L, 0-1) intentionally walked Jhonny Perdomo before Erick Pena bunted for a single to load the bases with no one out. After back-to-back strikeouts, Jacobs lobbed a wild pitch passed a swinging Ryan Cepero to allow Torres to score from third to win the game 2-1 in nine innings. Both teams were unable to score in the eighth inning, with the Fireflies' final out coming from an 8-2 assist at home Juan Martinez (W, 1-0) entered in the ninth inning and stranded the runner at second with a 1-2-3 inning in relief to give Columbia a chance to walk-off in the home half of the ninth.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After a scoreless outing in the doubleheader Saturday, Columbia's bullpen now has a 3.14 ERA this season, which is tied for the fourth-best mark in all of full-season baseball. It trails the Down East Wood Ducks (3.07 ERA), the Midland RockHounds (2.96 ERA) and the Harrisburg Senators (3.04 ERA).

MISSING MICHEL: Ismael Michel has stepped up in a big way over the last month for Columbia. The righty hasn't allowed a run in his last five outings (8 IP) which has pushed his ERA down from 3.27 on July 21 to 2.00 today, but what's been truly impressive is that he hasn't allowed a single hit in his last four outings. On the run he is 3-0 with seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched in relief for Columbia.

THIS IS 50: Sunday, Austin Charles drove in one RBI, giving him 52 on the young season. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 50 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

THE RACE INTENSIFIES: Last night, Columbia beat Kannapolis 3-2 to keep pace with the first place Charleston RiverDogs. They currently sit 1.5 games behind Charleston and 1.0 game in front of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in second in the division. As Kannapolis continues their second-half slide after their first-half division crown, the Fireflies are just one game back of having the best record in the South Division for the entire season. The two teams have three games remaining against each other this weekend.

AWESOME ARRONDE: Saturday, Felix Arronde led the way with six scoreless innings to earn his sixth quality start of the season for Columbia. The righty also leads the Fireflies with 85 punchouts on the season. He currently has 97 strikeouts in his two year Fireflies career.

