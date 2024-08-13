Game Schedule Updated for August 27 & 31

August 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Due to inclement weather while on the road against the Down East Wood Ducks, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans home schedule the week of August 27 will now include a resumed game as well as a doubleheader.

On Tuesday, August 27 the Wood Ducks and Pelicans will resume their suspended game from August 11. That game began as a 7-inning contest and will continue as such. The game was suspended in the top of third inning with the Pelicans coming up to bat. Following the conclusion of that game, the previously scheduled game for August 27 will be played, however, it will now be a 7-inning contest. Gates will open on August 27 at 4:30 PM. The suspended game will resume at 5:05 PM. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one but not before 7:05 PM. The taco and tallboy specials on August 27 will run from 6PM to 8PM.

On Saturday, August 31 the Pelicans and Wood Ducks will play a doubleheader to make-up the postponed game from Down East on August 8. Gates will open at 3:30 PM with game one scheduled for a 4:05 PM start. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one but not before 6:35 PM. Both games will be 7-inning contests. The Pelicans will be the home team for game one and the visiting team for game two as the contest was originally scheduled to take place at Down East. Ultra Sippin' Saturday drink specials will run from 4PM to 7PM. The Buddy Bailey bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans will begin when gates open at 3:30 PM.

Tickets for these games are available now at myrtlebeachpelicans.com, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or at the Box Office at the ballpark.

