Cannon Ballers Shut Out by RiverDogs Trio of Pitchers Tuesday

August 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Five Kannapolis Cannon Baller batters notched a hit in Tuesday's game, but the Charleston RiverDogs scored the only runs of the game. Kannapolis surrendered runs early and late to fall, 3-0, Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Ballers fall to 17-25 in the second half of the season, now falling behind the Columbia Fireflies in the overall standings in the South division. The RiverDogs extend their second-half lead with the win, jumping to 25-15 in the second half after finishing the first half in the bottom of the division standings.

RHP Tanner McDougal mustered six strikeouts over five innings in his third start of the season with Kannapolis, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with one walk. Out of the bullpen, RHP Jesus Mendez and LHP Daniel Gonzalez did not allow any earned runs in the final four innings of the game, striking out a combined six with no hits allowed.

Charleston struck first in Tuesday's game with an RBI groundout in the top of the first by Connor Hujsak, scoring Emilien Pitre to push the RiverDogs ahead, 1-0, after one.

Aidan Smith tallied his first hit as a RiverDog in the top of the third, singling to left field to score Adrian Santana and extend Charleston's lead to, 2-0, after three innings.

Narciso Polanco scored the final run of the night on a wild pitch from Gonzalez in the top of the ninth, scurrying home to give the visitors a, 3-0, lead that Kannapolis failed to overcome late.

Wednesday will have the second of seven games scheduled this week between the Cannon Ballers and RiverDogs. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m., with RHP Carlton Perkins getting his second appearance and first start of the season against Charleston on Wieners and Wags Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and bring their leashed dogs to Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord.

Fans can purchase tickets for Wednesday's game or any remaining Cannon Ballers home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

