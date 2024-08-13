Birchard to Wisconsin; Reyes to 7-Day IL; Broca Added from ACL Brewers

August 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include promotion of RHP Ryan Birchard from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin, LHP Anfernny Reyes placed on the 7-day IL and the addition of LHP Jesus Broca from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 7 on the injured list.

In summary:

8/13: RHP Ryan Birchard transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

8/13: LHP Anfernny Reyes placed on the 7-day IL as of 8/12

8/13: LHP Jesus Broca added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Broca will wear #26

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.