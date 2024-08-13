Shorebirds Announce Series of Roster Moves

SALISBURY, MD: In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Delmarva Shorebirds have announced a series of roster moves before Tuesday's game against the Carolina Mudcats.

Four Shorebirds have been promoted to High-A Aberdeen, including INF Leandro Arias, OF Thomas Sosa, C Aneudis Mordán, and OF Jake Cunningham.

Leandro Arias, the No. 11 prospect for the Orioles, produced some of his best moments in the second half featuring an 11-game hit streak dating June 8 to June 27 and a career-high, 5 RBI performance against the Fredericksburg Nationals on July 24.

Thomas Sosa held a 12-game hitting streak in June, the longest run by any Shorebird this season. Baltimore's No. 18 prospect delivered four, three-hit games this season including a performance at Lynchburg where he finished a double shy of the cycle.

Aneudis Mordán led the Shorebirds in home runs with 13, featuring the first two-homer game of his career on May 22 versus the Columbia Fireflies.

Jake Cunningham was one of the hottest hitters for the Shorebirds following the All-Star break as he collected a hit in 11 of his final 13 games in Delmarva. He did not commit an error in 70 games playing the outfield.

Five members of the Baltimore Orioles' 2024 Draft Class are joining the Shorebirds' active roster and those players are:

INF Griff O'Farrell (PPI, #32 Overall Pick, University of Virginia)

C Ethan Anderson (2nd Round, University of Virginia)

OF Austin Overn (3rd Round, University of Southern California)

C Ryan Stafford (5th Round, Cal Poly)

C Colin Tuft (8th Round, Tulane University)

In addition, the Shorebirds are adding C Miguel Rodriguez and INF Elis Cuevas from the FCL Orioles.

