Shorebirds Announce Wild Ponies Identity in Tribute to Delmarva Attraction

SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds will take the field on Saturday, May 17 as the Delmarva Wild Ponies in a special identity that pays tribute to the historic Wild Ponies that inhabit Assateague Island. As part of this special identity, the Wild Ponies brand will feature on-field jerseys and hats, Wild Ponies branded merchandise, and a whole night devoted to celebrating this historic fixture in our Delmarva community.

The Wild Ponies currently settle on Assateague Island, a 38-mile long strip that is split between Virginia and Maryland on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. The two herds live on the island divided by a fence at the Maryland-Virginia state line where there are estimated to be about 150 ponies roaming the island between the two herds.

A popular local legend suggests that the way the Assateague Wild Ponies arrived on Delmarva was part of a 16th century shipwreck off the Virginia coastline. However, the legend says the ponies were close enough to the shore to swim and live although there is no DNA proof of the shipwreck. Another theory is that mainland owners brought over these ponies to barrier other islands like Assateague to avoid taxes and fencing laws.

No matter how the Ponies arrived on Delmarva, the Ponies have since become a staple in our community. Each year, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company hosts the "Pony Penning" where wild ponies swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island guided by Saltwater Cowboys. The swim is held to move the ponies so that their foals can be auctioned, which raises money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company that owns and manages the Virginia herd.

The Ponies are a nationally recognized landmark and attraction that is rooted right here on Delmarva. With the Wild Ponies serving as a piece of the foundation that makes up Delmarva, the Shorebirds are excited do their part by supporting and paying homage to the community asset.

"The Shorebirds have and always will be a community minded organization first and we thought what better way to honor Delmarva than connecting the Shorebirds brand with the Wild Ponies on Assateague Island," said Chris Bitters, Shorebirds General Manager. "This identity not only connects with our local Delmarva community, but worldwide as many families have come to the Eastern Shore just to see the Wild Ponies providing a great opportunity to increase the footprint and knowledge of this community attraction and our region in general."

When the Shorebirds take on the Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday, May 17, the Shorebirds will be wearing custom jerseys and hats that includes the Shorebirds one-of-a-kind Wild Ponies logo featuring a Saltwater Cowboy escorting a wild pony to shore. The Shorebirds will also have special attractions, food items, and promotional elements that honor the Wild Ponies at the game providing fans with a true, unique experience never before seen at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

To purchase tickets to see the Delmarva Wild Ponies inaugural game at Perdue Stadium on Saturday, May 17, 2025 with fireworks after the game presented by Pohanka of Salisbury, please click here or visit theshorebirds.com/tickets.

In addition, the Shorebirds will also have a special brand of merchandise featuring the new brand and identity including T-Shirts, hats, jerseys, and more. All Shorebirds Wild Ponies Merchandise is available now for pre-order and can be purchased.

Lastly, a portion of all proceeds from merchandise to ticket sales of the actual game on May 17, will go towards supporting the Wild Ponies initiatives across the Delmarva region.

As the night quickly approaches, we hope that you can join us in celebrating this great local landmark and supporting an initiative that is rooted right here on Delmarva.

