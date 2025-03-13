Delmarva Shorebirds Introduce New Sherman Logo for 2025 Season

March 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







A staple of any Delmarva Shorebirds game is our beloved mascot, Sherman the Shorebird. From his orange fluffy fur, colorful hair, and that great, big yellow beak, Sherman is one of the backbones of the Delmarva Shorebirds and creating lifelong memories at Perdue Stadium each and every season!

As we approach the 2025 season of Shorebirds baseball, we thought what better way to honor Sherman than creating his own special, unique logo securing Sherman's spot in the Shorebirds brand. The logo (pictured above) adds to the Shorebirds collection of logos as the first time Sherman is featured as an on-field logo and will be included on promotional giveaways, merchandise, and much more in the Shorebirds brand marketing and game presentation.

"From Day 1, Sherman has been a part of the Shorebirds family perfectly completing the Shorebirds brand not only at Perdue Stadium, but in our community," explained Shorebirds General Manager, Chris Bitters. "Sherman has brought so much joy to fans whether at appearances, on social media, or at Shorebirds games, that honoring Sherman through this new logo design immortalizes what Sherman means to our community."

As early as today, fans can pre-order merchandise with this new Sherman brand! From T-Shirts to hats, the Shorebirds have new merchandise available for pre-order that help celebrate Sherman! To buy and view the special Sherman logo merchandise, please click the button below or visit the Shorebirds online Flock Shop!

In addition, the Shorebirds will also celebrate Sherman's Birthday in style on Sunday, April 27 presented by Pohanka of Salisbury where all Shorebirds players will be wearing a hat with this Sherman branded logo on-field during the game. From there, the special Sherman hat will become the Shorebirds Official Batting Practice hat in 2026 becoming a fixed member of the Shorebirds hat community.

Lastly, the Shorebirds are excited to utilize this new Sherman brand for the first time on our Maryland Pride Hockey Jersey Giveaway on June 12 presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. The logo will proudly be placed on the front of the hockey jersey completing the design for the Shorebirds first-ever hockey jersey giveaway.

So join us this season as the Shorebirds celebrate Sherman, a community staple that has impacted so many people not only on Delmarva, but across the country. From merchandise, to Sherman's Birthday, and more, this logo pays tribute to the greatest mascot in all the land as we prepare for another season of fun and exciting moments at Perdue Stadium with Sherman.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.