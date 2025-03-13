Pre-Season Party March 20

March 13, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will host a pre-season party on Thursday, March 20th. The event, dubbed "Party with the Pelicans: Pre-Season Edition" will run from 4PM to 6PM. Admission to the event is free. The party will feature music, appearances by Splash and Slider, ballpark and suite tours, and outfield access for those wishing to play catch. The Pepsi Grille will also be open serving your favorite ballpark items. This will be a cashless event with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, Apple Pay, and Google Pay all being accepted.

The Pelicans Box Office will open earlier that day at 12PM for fans wishing to purchase tickets for the 2025 season in person. It will remain open through that night's event. Beginning Friday, March 21st the Box Office will resume in-season operating hours.

In-Season Hours: Monday-Friday 10AM - 5PM

Game Day Hours:

Monday-Friday 10AM - end of game

Saturday-Sunday 12PM - end of game

The Pelicans' 2025 season will begin on the road in Charleston on April 4. The home opener is set for April 8th against the Carolina Mudcats. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now including single game tickets and season memberships. A limited inventory of single game tickets is also available for every home game, including Opening Night and July 4th. To purchase single game tickets for 2025, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/tickets. For more information or to purchase a season membership for the 2025 season visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/memberships, call 843-618-6000, or stop by the Front Office.

