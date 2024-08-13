Carolina Comes from Behind to Top Delmarva

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (40-68, 17-26) were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (65-42, 24-18) on Tuesday by a final of 2-1.

The Shorebirds got a strong outing from starting pitcher Ty Weatherly who threw four, shutout innings, striking out three while allowing just two hits.

His offense spotted him a lead as Griff O'Ferrall delivered his first RBI as a pro on a groundout to third as Colin Tuft scored, making it 1-0 Delmarva after four innings.

In the seventh, Carolina tied the game on a solo homer by Eric Bitonti, his sixth long-ball made it a 1-1 game.

The Mudcats took their first lead in the seventh on a go-ahead double from Reece Walling who scored Yhoswar Garcia from third base, putting Delmarva behind 2-1.

The Shorebirds looked to answer in the next half inning as they put the tying run at third in Edwin Amparo with one out, however, Dikember Sanchez struck out the ensuing two Delmarva batters to keep Carolina ahead 2-1 entering the ninth.

Sanchez continued his dominance on the mound into the bottom of the ninth as he retired the side in order to prevent a Delmarva comeback, giving Carolina a 2-1 win in the series opener.

Dikember Sanchez (3-1) earned the win in relief for Carolina with Justin Showalter (0-1) taking the loss.

The series continues Wednesday as Riley Cooper takes the mound versus Justin Woodward. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

