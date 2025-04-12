Hillcats Announce Clear Bag Policy

April 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

To promote fan safety within the confines of Bank of the James Stadium, the Lynchburg Hillcats will be enforcing a new clear bag policy at the gates.

Similar to other sporting events, all fans must adhere to the clear bag policy and only bring in what fits within 12" x 6" x 12" bag. Small clutch bags (4.5" x 6.5") are still allowed. Diaper bags will also be allowed if accompanied by a child.

Prohibited bags include backpacks, binoculars and camera cases, cinch bags, computer bags, coolers, fanny packs, mesh bags, large totes or purses, and tinted plastic bags.

Clear water bottles will be allowed to enter the stadium, but all other bottles must be empty in order to gain entry into the ballpark.

This new policy will enhance security while also speed up the safety process at the ticketing gates.

