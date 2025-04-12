Pollard Makes Game-Saving Catch in 8-7 Win

April 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC- The Hickory Crawdads plated four runs in the eighth inning and held off a furious rally by the Augusta GreenJackets to win on Saturday night by an 8-7 score at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads scored three runs in the first inning off Augusta starter Rayven Antonio to give Aneudis Mejia an early lead on the chilly evening.

Augusta would retaliate with a pair of runs in the second inning as Mac Guscette picked up one of his two hits to trim the lead to 3-2.

In the sixth inning, Augusta would take their first lead of the night as Eric Hartman would collect his first of two RBI with an infield knock.

In the seventh, the Crawdads evened the contest as Maxton Martin doubled with one out in the frame. A Rafe Perich single scored Martin to bring it to a 4-4 stalemate going into the eighth.

In that eighth inning, Martin would earn his fourth hit of the contest, a two-run single that highlighted a four-run frame for Crawdads. Martin's four hits on the night gives him twelve in the series on 23 at-bats.

But that was just the beginning of what 2,124 fans would be treated to on this Saturday night!

Michael Valverde came on to close out the game but was touched up for three runs on one hit and four walks to keep Augusta alive.

That forced the hand of Crawdads manager Carlos Maldonado, who opted for cather/first baseman Beycker Barroso to earn the save.

Barroso, who got two hits in Friday's 5-1 loss, would get an amazing catch in the right-centerfield gap from Chandler Pollard to secure the win.

Kai-Noa Wynyard claimed his second win of the season, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four Augusta batters.

Seth Keller was saddled with the loss, sliding his record to 0-1 on the campaign.

Dalton Pence goes for Hickory tomorrow against Luis Arestigueta in the finale of this first homestand. First pitch time is set for 2pm, with the game being carried on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV.

