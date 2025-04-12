Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 4.12

April 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 showcase against the Charleston RiverDogs. RHP Josh Hansell (0-0, 0.00 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Ryan Andrade (0-0, 3.00 ERA).

Tonight is Neon Night, presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. We'll start the game with a neon rally towel giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance and we'll close things out with a stunning fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

RUSSELL TALLIES FIFTH-CONSECUTIVE MULTI-HIT GAME IN LOSS: The Columbia Fireflies fell 7-3 Friday night to the Charleston RiverDogs. The loss ended the club's three-game winning streak. Charleston struck early in the top of the first, with Connor Hujsak tripling and scoring on an RBI groundout. Another RBI from Nathan Flewelling gave the RiverDogs a 2-0 lead. Columbia answered in the bottom half when Asbel Gonzalez reached on a single and later scored on a bloop hit by Derlin Figueroa. Tanner Jones settled down in the second and third innings, thanks to solid defense from Angel Acosta and Ramon Ramirez. The RiverDogs broke the tie in the fourth, capitalizing on a throwing error by shortstop Colton Becker and an RBI single from Jose Monzon to go up 4-1.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez swiped another base last night, adding to his Carolina League leading total. The center fielder has 10 stolen bases. The next closest base stealer is Luis Pena, who has seven steals for the Mudcats in the 2025 season.

ON THE BOARD: Tuesday, Blake Wolters tied a career-best five innings pitched in a dominating performance against the Charleston RiverDogs. The righty allowed just one hit while punching out five batters to clinch his first win of 2025.Wolters threw 38 of his 61 pitches for strikes before handing the ball to the Fireflies bullpen.

BULLISH ON THE PEN: This week, the Fireflies bullpen has been on a tear. Tuesday, Jordan Woods spun four innings without allowing an earned run to close out a 4-1 win for Columbia. Wednesday, the bullpen carried the bulk of the work load, spinning 7.1 innings while allowing a single run to score. The strong outing allowed Columbia to come-from-behind and win 8-3. Then Thursday, the bullpen worked 4.1 scoreless innings. This week, Columbia's pen has a 0.57 ERA which has lowered the season mark to 3.94.

MULTI-HIT MAGIC: Stone Russell has had an impressive start to the 2025 season at the plate. Columbia's infielder paces the Carolina League wtih a .522 batting average and is second in the league with a .560 on-base percentage. He's been a model of consistency for the team as he has multiple hits in each of his last five games. That's the second-longest streak in the minors during the 2025 season and is the longest-active streak between Single-A, High-A and Double-A. The Fireflies longest multi-hit streak belongs to Shervyen Newton, who had more than one hit in six-straight games from July 5, 2019-July 12, 2019. Three other Fireflies have had five-game multi-hit streaks, Hansel Moreno, Blake Tiberi and Hayden Senger.

MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF: Sunday, Derlin Figueroa became the first player in affiliated baseball to hit a pair of homers and walk four times in a single game since Josh Van Meter accomplished the feat June 14, 2021 for the Reno Aces as they sqaured off against Las Vegas. Figueroa also became the first Fireflies player to homer twice in a game since himself September 4, 2024 and the first player to walk four times in a game for Columbia since he did August 4, 2024. He is also the first Fireflies player to drive in six runs in a game since Trevor Werner accomplished the feat against Myrtle Beach September 8, 2023. With the two homers Sunday, Figueroa now has 15 in his Fireflies career, tying him with Brett Squires for fourth-most all-time. Figueroa currently paces the Carolina League in homers (2) and RBI (10).

