Fireflies Bullpen Finishes Strong in 10-1 Loss

April 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Elvis Novas

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Elvis Novas(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC- The Fireflies bullpen finished strong, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 10-1 Saturday night at Segra Park.

The RiverDogs bats exploded starting in the third inning. Charleston utilized four singles and a wlak to score their first four runs of the game against Josh Hansell (L, 0-1). The next inning, Hansell's struggles continued. The righty allowed the first six runners to reach safely before giving the ball to the bullpen in the fourth inning. When all was said and done, Hansell surrendered nine runs, six of which were earned in three innings plus six batters.

Ismael Michel entered the game and allowed his lone inherited runner to score before escaping the inning. The righty allowed one more run in the fifth off a Ricardo Gonzalez RBI single that scored Jack Lines to put Charleston in front 10-0

Josi Novas provided the lone run of the night for the offense. After Charleston turned to the pen, Novas ripped his second homer of the series over the right field fence to cut Columbia's deficit to nine.

Ryan Andrade (W, 1-0) spun five one-hit innings for the RiverDogs to put them in front and to earn his first professional win.

The Fireflies bullpen followed suit, working 6 innings while allowing just one run in relief of Hansell. Henson Leal and Elvis Novas closed things out without allowing a hit in the final four innings.

Stone Russell finished the night 1-3 with a walk, continuing a six-game hitting streak, but ending his brush with history. The first baseman finished with the second-longest multi-hit streak in team history. He had two or more hits in his last five games prior to Saturday. The record belongs to Shervyen Newton who had multiple hits in six-straight games from July 5-July 12, 2019.

The Fireflies wrap up their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Blake Wolters (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Janzen Keisel (0-1, 1.80 ERA).

Tomorrow is the first Sunday Funday of the 2025 season. Following the game, the Fireflies will host a full-team autograph session on the field and kids 12 and under can run the bases courtesy of Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.