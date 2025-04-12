Pelicans Drop Second Straight One-Run Game to MudCats

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Carolina MudCats 4-3 on Saturday evening from Pelicans Ballpark.

The Brewers second ranked prospect, Jesús Made, led off the top of the first inning with a double for the Mudcats (7-1) against Pelicans (4-4) starter JP Wheat. Two batters later, a wild pitch allowed Made to score the first run of the game.

In the home half of the second inning, Cole Mathis was hit by a pitch and later scored on a wild pitch that tied the game at 1-1.

Myrtle Beach took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Mathis grounded into a fielder's choice, plating Leonel Espinoza who had doubled just one batter earlier.

Leading 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning, Marco Dinges chased Wheat from the game with a two-run single to center. Yenrri Rojas (0-1) was able to strand a pair of inherited runners and keep the deficit at 3-2.

Wheat finished after 4.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four.

Espinoza belted his first homer of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning, tying the game.

Rojas retired the first eight batters he faced before allowing back-to-back singles to open the eighth inning. Braylon Payne gave the MudCats the lead for good with a sacrifice fly to left, pushing Carolina ahead 4-3.

Offensively, the Pelicans tallied five hits. Espinoza recorded the lone multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a double and a homer. Jose Escobar logged the other extra-base hit, a double in the eighth inning.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game homestand against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 13th. RHP Brooks Caple (1-0, 0.00) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Bryan Rivera (1-0, 0.00) for Carolina.

