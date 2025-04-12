Mudcats Claim Series from Myrtle Beach

April 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday night to rally past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-3 and claim the series at Pelicans Ballpark.

Carolina (7-1) entered the eighth inning tied but were able to get the offense moving as Marco Dinges led off the inning with his second hit of the game and would advance to third on a Josh Adamczewski single putting runners at the corners.

Later in the frame, Braylon Payne delivered a fly ball to left field which was deep enough to score Dinges from third and give the Mudcats a 4-3 lead.

Myrtle Beach (4-4) would bring the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning after a one-out single by Eriandys Ramon but

Jack Seppings (S, 2) slammed the door shut to preserve the series clinching victory.

Once again on Saturday, the Carolina bullpen was lights out as Sam Garcia (W, 1-0) earned his first professional victory working five innings, allowing just two earned runs with five strikeouts.

The series concludes on Sunday evening as Carolina gives the ball to RHP Bryan Rivera (1-0, 0.00) while Myrtle Beach will send RHP Books Caple (1-0, 0.00) to the mound, first pitch for the series finale is slated for 6:05 P.M. The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday morning to take on the Delmarva Shorebirds for their first Education Day game of the season, first pitch is set for 11:00 A.M.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

