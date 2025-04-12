FredNats Sweep Salem Doubleheader, Improve to .500

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (4-4) stymied the Salem Red Sox (4-4), allowing just two runs and six hits across two seven-inning games for a doubleheader sweep. With the 3-0 and 5-2 wins, the FredNats improved to .500 and clinched the series win over the Sox.

Despite entering the day with a cumulative 9.15 ERA, the starting rotation was the story of the day for Fredericksburg. Both Alexander Meckley (game one's starter, 1-1) and Yoel Tejeda Jr. (game two's starter, 1-0) went five full innings for the FredNats and both got their first wins of the season under their belt. Meckley allowed just two hits and no runs while Tejeda struck out four and gave up two earned runs. Both efforts tied the FredNat season-high for longest starting pitcher outing.

Behind the starters, the bullpen was nails with four no-hit innings and six strikeouts from Erick Mejia, Erik Tolman and Robert Cranz. Mejia got his first save of the year and Cranz nabbed his second.

Game one's offensive hero was once again third baseman Jackson Ross whose double in the fourth inning drove in Roismar Quintana and Jorgelys Mota to increase the FredNat cushion to 3-0. Ross now has four hits in the series: two doubles and a home run.

Quintana had the biggest swing of game two, when he also smashed a double, this one coming with the bases loaded. It scored all three runners as it clanged off the center field wall, giving the FredNats a 3-0 lead again.

Salem scored two on a home run from Starlyn Nunez but the Freddies got it back in the sixth when Moises Gallardo cranked his first Nationals home run to add insurance and make it 5-2 heading into the seventh for Cranz.

Across the two games, both Salem starters, Blake Aita (1-1) and Griffin Kilander (0-1) got the losses, their firsts of the season.

In the sixth and final game of the series, the FredNats send Angel Roman (0-0, 20.25) to the mound to duel Adam Bates (0-0, 21.60).

