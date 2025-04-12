Offensive Explosion Leads RiverDogs to Back-To-Back Wins

April 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, S.C. - For the first time in 2025, the RiverDogs scored double digit runs and dominated the Columbia Fireflies 10-1 on Saturday night at Segra Park. The victory marks the team's first set of back-to-back wins this season.

Charleston starter Ryan Andrade was dominant in his own right, pitching five shutout innings to pick up his first professional win.

Andrade ran into trouble in the first inning, issuing two one out walks, but escaped the jam with a groundout and pickoff to keep the game scoreless.

Charleston opened the scoring in the third inning, as Ricardo Gonzalez picked up an RBI single and JD Gonzalez socked a two-RBI knock to make it 3-0.

The RiverDogs' big blow came in the form of a six-run, three-hit fourth inning outburst. The rally was assisted by a hit by pitch, two walks and multiple defensive miscues by Columbia. Angel Mateo highlighted the rally with a two-RBI double. Larry Martinez's two-out RBI single closed the scoring in the frame and pushed the lead to 9-0.

Meanwhile, Andrade cruised through the Fireflies lineup, eventually retiring 10 consecutive batters from the end of the first through the end of the fourth. The righty faced the minimum in his final four innings of work.

Ricardo Gonzalez picked up his second RBI of the night in the fifth inning, driving in Jack Lines on a single to balloon the lead to 10-0.

Dominic Niman surrendered a solo home run to Josi Novas in the bottom of the sixth inning, marking Columbia's only run. The southpaw bounced back to strike out five batters in three innings of relief.

Charleston will have the opportunity to earn a series split tomorrow evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm in Columbia.

