Woodpeckers Sweep Saturday's Doubleheader
April 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-5) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-5) in both games of Saturday's doubleheaders by final scores of 8-6 and 6-0.
GAME 1
The Woodpeckers grabbed their first lead of the series in the opening inning as they scored one run on an error and two on a pair of bases loaded, putting Delmarva behind 3-0.
Braylin Tavera powered the Shorebirds back into the game in the third as he cranked the first Delmarva home run of 2025, as his two-run shot made it a 3-2 game.
Fayetteville counterpunched with four runs in the fourth inning. It began with Jancel Villarroel driving home two with a bases-loaded double. Lucas Spence touched home moments later on a wild pitch, with Drew Brutcher finishing the inning with an RBI single, giving the Woodpeckers a 7-2 edge.
The Shorebirds chipped away at the deficit by scoring one on an RBI single to make it 7-3, but an RBI single by Carlos Cauro in the fifth pushed Delmarva's deficit back to five at 8-3.
Yasmil Bucce made it an 8-4 game in the sixth with a run-scoring single with Fernando Peguero touching home.
Delmarva made a late push in the final inning, scoring twice on a single by Fernando Peguero and a wild pitch. Bucce came to the plate as the winning run with the tying run at second base, but Cam Brown forced Bucce into a game-ending groundout to preserve an 8-6 victory for Fayetteville.
Anthony Cruz (1-0) earned the victory in relief, with Keeler Morfe (0-2) taking the loss as the starter. Cam Brown (1) picked up the save for the Woodpeckers.
GAME 2
After a scoreless first inning, Fayetteville plated a pair of runs on run-scoring singles by Kedaur Trujillo and Esmil Valencia to give the Woodpeckers a 2-0 advantage.
Trujillo doubled their lead in the fourth with a two-run homer over the left field. One more run scored in the inning on a Lucas Spence RBI single, putting the Shorebirds behind 5-0.
Jancel Villarroel put the finishing touches on the game for Fayetteville, who produced an RBI double to score Jason Schiavone, making it 6-0.
Delmarva's offense was unable to get the bats going in Game Two. They were held to five hits and suffered their first shutout loss of the season.
Reliever Grant Burleson (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Fayetteville, with Delmarva starter Eccel Correa (0-2) taking the loss.
The Shorebirds will try to lock up a series victory on Sunday, with Sebastian Gongora making his first professional start. He'll face Bryce Mayer for the Woodpeckers with first pitch slated for 2:05 p.m.
