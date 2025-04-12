Woodpeckers Sweep Saturday's Doubleheader

April 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-5) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-5) in both games of Saturday's doubleheaders by final scores of 8-6 and 6-0.

GAME 1

The Woodpeckers grabbed their first lead of the series in the opening inning as they scored one run on an error and two on a pair of bases loaded, putting Delmarva behind 3-0.

Braylin Tavera powered the Shorebirds back into the game in the third as he cranked the first Delmarva home run of 2025, as his two-run shot made it a 3-2 game.

Fayetteville counterpunched with four runs in the fourth inning. It began with Jancel Villarroel driving home two with a bases-loaded double. Lucas Spence touched home moments later on a wild pitch, with Drew Brutcher finishing the inning with an RBI single, giving the Woodpeckers a 7-2 edge.

The Shorebirds chipped away at the deficit by scoring one on an RBI single to make it 7-3, but an RBI single by Carlos Cauro in the fifth pushed Delmarva's deficit back to five at 8-3.

Yasmil Bucce made it an 8-4 game in the sixth with a run-scoring single with Fernando Peguero touching home.

Delmarva made a late push in the final inning, scoring twice on a single by Fernando Peguero and a wild pitch. Bucce came to the plate as the winning run with the tying run at second base, but Cam Brown forced Bucce into a game-ending groundout to preserve an 8-6 victory for Fayetteville.

Anthony Cruz (1-0) earned the victory in relief, with Keeler Morfe (0-2) taking the loss as the starter. Cam Brown (1) picked up the save for the Woodpeckers.

GAME 2

After a scoreless first inning, Fayetteville plated a pair of runs on run-scoring singles by Kedaur Trujillo and Esmil Valencia to give the Woodpeckers a 2-0 advantage.

Trujillo doubled their lead in the fourth with a two-run homer over the left field. One more run scored in the inning on a Lucas Spence RBI single, putting the Shorebirds behind 5-0.

Jancel Villarroel put the finishing touches on the game for Fayetteville, who produced an RBI double to score Jason Schiavone, making it 6-0.

Delmarva's offense was unable to get the bats going in Game Two. They were held to five hits and suffered their first shutout loss of the season.

Reliever Grant Burleson (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Fayetteville, with Delmarva starter Eccel Correa (0-2) taking the loss.

The Shorebirds will try to lock up a series victory on Sunday, with Sebastian Gongora making his first professional start. He'll face Bryce Mayer for the Woodpeckers with first pitch slated for 2:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.