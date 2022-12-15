High-Scoring Forward Craig Martin Returns to Icemen

December 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Craig Martin.

Martin, 27, returns to Jacksonville after leading the Icemen in scoring last season with 60 points and a career high 29 goals. Martin's 60 points tied a team record for most points in a single season, originally held by former Icemen forward Wacey Rabbit. Martin began this season overseas with Slovakia's Presov HC.

Martin's return marks the fourth consecutive season he will be a member of the Icemen, where he is tied for third All-Time in points (91) and goals (39) in Icemen club history. Martin was acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack during the 2019-20 season.

The 6-1, 182-pound forward totaled 75 points (27g, 48a) in 134 games during his four collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2015-2019. The Trail, BC resident Martin was acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack on November 26, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.