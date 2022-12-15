Fuel Hosting Teddy Bear Toss Game

INDIANAPOLIS - On Saturday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. the Indy Fuel will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game. All stuffed animals thrown will benefit WRTV's Toy Drive that has served tens of thousands of Hoosier families since 2011.

The Teddy Bear Toss tradition in hockey brings community and sport together. When the home team scores their first goal of the game, the fans in attendance throw all the stuffed animals on the ice to be collected and donated.

The Fuel have won the last five Teddy Bear Toss games they have hosted. During last year's game, they broke a franchise record of most goals in a game with nine while collecting 5,445 stuffed animals.

In the seven years Indy has hosted a Teddy Bear Toss game, the Fuel have collected over 30,000 stuffed animals to donate and they anticipate this Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss to be their biggest year yet.

The first place Fuel face the Cincinnati Cyclones who currently sit three points behind Indy in the Central division standings. With a win, the Fuel can extend their lead over the Cyclones for first place in the division.

Fans and media are encouraged to arrive at Indiana Farmers Coliseum early as you never know when the first goal may be scored. Last season, Fuel captain Keoni Texeira scored just five minutes into the game.

