Grasso Loaned to Utica Comets

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that forward Patrick Grasso has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.

Grasso scored six goals and added an assist for seven points in three games at Norfolk this past week. On Tuesday, he was named ECHL Player of the Week. The Des Moines, Iowa native is currently tied for the lead in the ECHL with 14 goals this season and is tied for second with five power-play goals.

In 88 total ECHL games with Adirondack, Grasso has 40 goals and 26 assists for 66 points. The forward also has one goal and three assists in nine American Hockey League games with the Utica Comets.

Prior to his professional career, the 26-year-old played in 138 games at the University of New Hampshire and tallied 49 goals and 48 assists for 97 points and served as the team's assistant captain his final two seasons. Before college, Grasso recorded 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points in 196 games with the United States Hockey League's Des Moines Buccaneers.

