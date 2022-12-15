Rémi Poirier Makes 30 Saves In Steelheads' 4-1 Win Over Rush

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (18-3-0-1, 37pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (13-10-0-0, 26pts) by a final score of 4-1 Wednesday night in front of the ninth sellout crowd in just the 11th home game at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads will host the Rapid City Rush Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads led 2-0 after the first period after an early tally from Owen Headrick (1-0-1) and a late score from A.J. White (1-0-1). Rémi Poirier made 11 saves on 11 shots as the Steelheads were outshot 11-8 in the first frame. Willie Knierim (1-0-1) grabbed the only goal of the second period as Idaho headed into the locker room with a 3-0 lead. Shots were nine to eight in favor of the Steelheads in the middle frame. Idaho thought they made it 4-0 with a few minutes left in the third period but the goal was called back. Jon Martin (1-0-1) scored with a few minutes left to pull the Rush within one but Jordan Kawaguchi (1-1-2) would seal the 4-1 win with an empty-net goal. Rémi Poirier made 30 saves on 31 shots for the win while Daniil Chechelev made 26 on 29 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 2:15 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: Wade Murphy entered the offensive zone from the neutral zone and from the left-wing half boards sent a pass to Ryan Dmowski behind the goal line. Dmowski took it for a skate behind the net and rolled it to Owen Headrick at the right circle who fired a one-timer past Chechelev.

- 1st, 19:25 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi swatted the puck in behind the goal line from the neutral zone. He then went in as the first forechecker and worked it free to Jack Becker in the right-wing corner. Becker fed A.J. White at the left circle. White snapped a shot of beating Chechelev near side.

- 2nd, 17:34 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: Jade Miller won a face-off back at the top of the left circle. Wade Murphy moved in and slid the puck to Cody Haiskanen at the right point. Haiskanen spun it through the high slot as Willi Knierim got a piece of it and redirected it it home.

- 3rd, 16:24 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: From the far side of the goal line Jon Martin rattled the puck off a defender in front which popped into the back of the net.

- 3rd, 19:12 | 4-1 IDH EN GOAL: From about 180 feet Jordan Kawaguchi fired at an empty-net and found the back of the cage.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Rémi Poirier

2) A.J. White

3) Owen Headrick

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 0-for-2 on power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-1.

- Rapid City outshot the Steelheads 31-29.

- Justin Misiak (IR), Zach Walker (DNP), Nick Canade (DN)) and Janis Svanenbergs (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 53-24-6 all-time vs. Rapid City and 27-10-4 in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena.

- Owen Headrick now has points in 14 straight games (8-11-19) and has goals in four straight.

- Jack Becker tallied an assist and now has assists in three straight.

- Wade Murphy has points in three straight after tallying two assists and has points in six of his last eight games (2-7-9).

- Jordan Kawaguchi has points in six of his last eight games (5-5-10).

