ECHL Transactions - December 15

December 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 15, 2022:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Adirondack:

Brandon Schultz, F from Norfolk

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Patrick Grasso, F loaned to Utica

Allen:

Delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Atlanta:

Delete Jacob Graves, D traded to Fort Wayne

Cincinnati:

Add Kohen Olischefski, F assigned by Rochester

Add Kyler Matthews, D activated from reserve

Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve

Delete Lee Lapid, F placed on reserve

Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Delete Cam Morrison, F recalled by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Kevin Resop, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Colton Point, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Greenville:

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario

Iowa:

Add Michael Pastujov, F activated from reserve

Delete Alec Broetzman, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Nick Pastujov, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Marc McNulty, D activated from reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Newfoundland:

Delete Jack Badini, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Toledo:

Delete Eemil Viro, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Utah:

Add Jordan Martel, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Wichita:

Add Strauss Mann, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Stefan Fournier, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Delete Jack Quinlivan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

