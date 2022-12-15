Grizzlies Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Fort Wayne

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Jordan Martel from the Fort Wayne Komets in a trade for Neil Robinson.

Martel has 6 points in 13 games with Fort Wayne this season. Martel began his pro career by playing in 2 games with the Komets in the 2021-2022 season. Martel played with the University of Quebec Trois Rivieres in 2020 and 2022, scoring 34 points in 38 games (20 goals, 14 assists). Jordan played in the QMJHL with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar from 2015-2019. His best statistical season in the QMJHL came in the 2017-2018 season where he scored 77 points (39 goals, 38 assists) in 66 games.

Robinson had 3 goals and 2 assists in 11 games this season with the Grizzlies. Robinson had 1 goal and 1 assist in 3 games with Utah in the 2021-2022 season.

Saturday the 17th is the annual Teddy Bear Toss where fans throw teddy bears and stuffed animals on the ice after Utah's first goal. The teddy bears will be donated to local charities. Saturday is also Ugly Sweater Night, where the Grizzlies will wear ugly sweater themed specialty jerseys. Sunday games this season start at 3:10 pm.

